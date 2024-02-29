TechPoint CEO’s fireside chat designed to inspire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Asian American Alliance on Wednesday night hosted a fireside chat with Ting Gootee.

The president and chief executive officer of the TechPoint, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit created to advance Indiana’s tech economy, hoped to inspire young women.

Organizers of the chat say the event was part of their A Seat at the Table speaker series. The Asian American Alliance has hosted the series for seven years to help connect members with corporate suite executives.

The president of Asian American Alliance says she picked Gootee to show people at the event that they can make it in the tech world. Rupal Thanawala said of Gootee, “She can be a great role model to young woman who aren’t even considering a career in tech. STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is one of the areas where we don’t have many women, and I want to make sure the story of Ting Gootee and how she progressed — her journey from a student who came from China to Purdue U University to now leading this great organization. So, if she can do it, I can do it.”

The free downtown event was at the Barnes & Thornburg law firm located south of Monument Circle.