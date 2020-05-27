The North End Barbecue & Moonshine permanently closes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A north-side eatery announced it would not be reopening due to COVID-19.

The North End Barbecue & Moonshine located at 1250 E 86th St posted the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The business owner said they “just don’t see a path forward for us due to COVID-19.”

According to the post, The North End (TNE) opened six years ago in the Nora neighborhood.

You can read the full statement below:

It is with great sadness that we announce today, on the 6th anniversary of opening TNE, that we will not be re-opening. We are very proud of our employees and all of their hard work over the years. We are very proud of the BBQ we have been serving for the past six years. We unfortunately just don’t see a path forward for us due to COVID-19. Thank you to all who have supported us over the years! I used to think that opening a restaurant was the hardest thing I have ever done. I was wrong, closing one is much harder. All gift cards will be honored at Late Harvest Kitchen which will remain open. Thank you! Ryan The North End BBQ