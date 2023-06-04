Search
Thousands of rubber ducks to set sail in Broad Ripple

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of rubber ducks will race down Central Canal in Broad Ripple Sunday afternoon for the annual Broad Ripple Duck Race.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and include many activities for kids that will be set up along the Rainbow Bridge off Guilford Avenue.

The duck race will begin at 4:30 p.m. The start line will be where the Monon Trail crosses the canal, and cross the finish line under the pedestrian bridge near College Avenue.

To enter a rubber duck in the race will cost $6, or $30 for six ducks. All the proceeds from the event will toward the Broad Ripple Village Association, which works to enrich and revive the Broad Ripple community.

