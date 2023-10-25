Tickets on sale for 2024 solar eclipse, Indy 500, and other events at IMS

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will a NASA observation and broadcast location on the day of the 2024 solar eclipse. The 2024 solar eclipse is one of many events on the 2024 season lineup at the IMS. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway fans, get ready – tickets for IMS’ full 2024 season event lineup are now available.

IMS announced in a release Wednesday that the 2024 season promises “another busy year on- and off-track,” including events like the Indianapolis 500, Battle on the Bricks, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, and much more.

IMS President Doug Boles said in the release that the new season brings “action for our fans as we welcome them to the Racing Capital of the World beginning with the once-in-a-lifetime Solar Eclipse in April and continuing with annual events like the Indy 500 and the Brickyard 400’s return to the oval. With tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices now available, our fans can plan for another great season of events at IMS.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2024 season events

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: April 8

INDYCAR Grand Prix: May 11

Miller Lite Carb Day: May 24

108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: May 26

Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit: May 26

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: June 15 – 16

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 presented by Advance Auto Parts: July 20

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG: July 21

IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks: Sept. 20 – 22

Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8 Hour: Oct. 4 – 6

The $4 per-ticket service fee will be waived for tickets bought before Jan. 1. Kids 15 and under get in free to general admission locations to the 2024 racing events.

Tickets for the 2024 event season are available on their website or at the IMS ticket office. Parking, camping, practice admission, and other credentials are also on sale on the IMS website.

Tickets also can be purchased by calling 317-492-6700 or 800-822-4639.