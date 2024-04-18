Tim McGraw takes ‘Standing Room Only’ tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Country music megastar Tim McGraw will bring his "Standing Room Only" tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 18, 2024. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw will bring his “Standing Room Only” tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday night.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said.

Kicking off in March, McGraw’s latest tour will take him to arenas in over 30 cities, including Indianapolis. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join every date of the tour as direct support.

Boasting a massive production, his greatest hits, and tracks from his highly anticipated 17th studio album, also titled “Standing Room Only,” this tour guarantees an abundance of excitement and cherished memories.

“We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done,” McGraw said.

McGraw’s album, released in August of 2023, peaked in the top 20 of the U.S. Top Country Albums. The lead single and title track extended his chart success marking his 92nd career chart entry. The single was a top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at No. 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Throughout his career, McGraw boasts an impressive 68 Top 10 hits, along with the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Mediabase charts, totaling 73 weeks. Additionally, he holds the esteemed title of the second-most No. 1 album in the U.S., trailing only behind the legendary George Strait.

McGraw will take the stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available with prices ranging from $39-$1,200. To purchase, click here.