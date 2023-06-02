Twin Peaks to open 100th lodge in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Twin Peaks restaurant and sports bar will open its 100th lodge near Greenwood Park Mall on Friday.

In celebration, the company will host Colts players and a live DJ to welcome visitors.

The restaurant and bar touts on the building exterior “Eats | Drinks | Scenic Views.” Twin Peaks is perhaps best known for its waitresses wearing black-and-red-plaid shirts, tied at the midriff, and cut-off jean shorts. Twin Peaks lodges also sport numerous TVs. Its food and drink menu includes burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, tacos, wings, soups, salads and desserts.

The grand opening celebration will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the lodge at 600 Greenwood Park North Drive, which is near the intersection of West County Line Road and North Madison Avenue.

The event will feature a meet-and-greet with Colts wide receiver Malik Turner and linebacker Segun Olubi, who will be onsite taking photos and signing autographs.

Greenwood and Johnson County officials, and executives of the Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Twin Peaks will kick off the celebration with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Friday.

A news release from the operators adds, “The iconic Twin Peaks Girls will be available for photos and facilitate an axe throwing competition with winners awarded Twin Peaks swag and gift cards.”

Indiana’s only other Twin Peaks lodge sits on the north side of Indianapolis just northwest of the I-69 interchange at 82nd Street.