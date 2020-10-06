Visit Indy’s new pass offers discounted entry to 5 popular attractions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visit Indy has launched a pass that gives access to five of the city’s most popular attractions at a discounted price. It’s called the “Indy Attraction Pass.”

When you buy the pass, which is offered as a 1-Day Attraction Pass ($52 for adults, $42 for children) or a 3-Day Attraction Pass ($90 for adults, $68 for children), you get access to:

Indianapolis Zoo

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Eiteljorg Museum

Indiana State Museum

Conner Prairie

(Provided Photo/Visit Indy)

“We have been working on this for more than a decade, so it has been a long, long time coming to get all of our major attractions on board,” says Nate Swick with Visit Indy.

The timing of the launch for this project couldn’t have come at a more needed time for businesses here in the city.

“We rely very heavily on the tourism and hospitality world and so having been, the last six months, kind of handicapped, the last six months in terms of what is open, how many people you can let it and what not,” said Swick.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is just one business that has had to put in a lot of work to be able to reopen and create a safe environment for guests.

“We worked with a lot of experts in the field to ensure that we were creating the safest opportunity possible for all of our visitors,” said Alli Stitle with The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Purchasing the Indy Attraction Pass saves you up to 50% off collective admission to the five locations.

“There are so many attractions that are hurting right now and so this just the beginning for us,” said Swick.

The pass is a permanent program for the city. Swick says they plan on adding more attractions to the list in the future: “A lot of the attractions like you mentioned have been suffering for what is, the past six, seven months. So now as things are starting to open back up and people are starting to travel once again, I think it is important to reinvigorate these attractions and bring people back into the city.”

Representatives from Visit Indy and the attractions featured on the pass say they hope that people can use the passes for a fun day trip or a staycation during a time where people are dipping their toes back into traveling.

“There is plenty for you and your family to experience and enjoy,” said Stitle.