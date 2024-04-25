Middle Ground Comedy Fest returns for its second year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to laugh this weekend? The Middle Ground Comedy Festival is returning to Indianapolis for its second year.

Over 40 Comedic acts will hit the stages this weekend over 4 days, kicking off Thursday through Sunday.

Executive producer of Middle Ground Comedy Festival Gwen Sunkel says she’s looking forward to year two of bringing laughs to Indianapolis.

“We’ve got four full days of comedy,” Sunkel said.

Headliners for the four-day festival include Al Jackson, Lucas Waterfill, Lace Larrabee, and Tom Thakker.

More information about the rest of the lineup can be found here.

Sunkel says this year’s lineup should bring the laughter.

“It’s a packed lineup of all kinds of great comics so come out and see us,” she said.

The festival will range of comedic styles to enjoy throughout the four-day event. Additionally, multiple showcases will highlight up-and-coming comedians selected by festival judges from a pool of over 200 submissions. Many of the acts have ties to Indiana.

With 2024 being the second year of the festival, Sunkel says the festival is geared toward bringing laughs to all Hoosiers.

“It was just so much fun last year to see two people on paper who may not have a lot in common but they were both laughing really hard at the same jokes. So just really shows that we have more in common than we do different,” Sunkel said.

Middle Ground Comedy Festival will take place at Black Circle Music Bar and Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall.

Tickets to the Middle Ground Comedy Festival are on sale with day passes and festival passes that grant entry into all four days of the event.

You can find more information on tickets here.