Walmart warehouse fire brings concerns about air quality

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Smoke and more in the air from the massive fire Wednesday at the Walmart distribution center has triggered an air quality advisory Thursday in Indianapolis and Boone, Hamilton and Hendricks counties.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued the advisory more than 24 hours after the fire broke out and sent massive black smoke into the air.

The state department said in the advisory that it is concerned about the tiny particles lingering in the air from the fire, where hot spots will still burning late Thursday afternoon. The state department’s advisory says a mix of microscopic dust, soot, and chemical particles are mixed in the air, and can be bad for lungs.

News 8 spoke with Sandy Morris, who lives in a neighborhood a block away from the site. Morris says she is taking it easy out of an abundance of caution. “I have no health conditions to be worried over. I feel fine, but I am 63 years old, and I know you have to be careful.”

The state department has determined the wind is blowing smoke northeast.

To keep air conditions from worsening, the state department’s advisory asked people not to burn firewood or trash, or to light any other unnecessary fires. The advisory also suggests people to stay inside unless they have to be outdoors.

The advisory says air quality conditions should improve overnight and Friday.