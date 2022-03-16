Massive fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Crews are fighting a massive fire at a warehouse in Plainfield.
Crews are at the Walmart Distribution Center at 9590 Allpoints Parkway
The Town of Plainfield says that the Hendricks County 911 center is receiving a large amount of calls about the fire. They are asking that you not call 911 unless you have an emergency.
A Plainfield Community School Corporation representative said the fire will not impact dismissal and parents should still be able to go about their normal routine.
Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey says the fire is showing up on radar.
The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township says that there are currently no air quality or hazmat issues affecting the school district.