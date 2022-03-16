Local

Massive fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Crews are fighting a massive fire at a warehouse in Plainfield.

Crews are at the Walmart Distribution Center at 9590 Allpoints Parkway

The Town of Plainfield says that the Hendricks County 911 center is receiving a large amount of calls about the fire. They are asking that you not call 911 unless you have an emergency.

Plainfield Fire Territory is currently responding to a large warehouse fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Allpoints Parkway. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/dksWok5DmI — Town of Plainfield (@TownPlainfield) March 16, 2022

The Hendricks 911 Center is experiencing heavy volume telephone traffic regarding this fire. Fire personnel are onscene and working the incident. We would ask the public to refrain from calling center at this time unless you have an emergency. — Town of Plainfield (@TownPlainfield) March 16, 2022

PFT is on the scene of a large fire at the Walmart Distribution Center. 9590 Allpoints Parkway. Media staging is at 1201 Allpoints Court. pic.twitter.com/M9PKFCUC0S — Plainfield Fire (@PlainfieldFire1) March 16, 2022

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

A Plainfield Community School Corporation representative said the fire will not impact dismissal and parents should still be able to go about their normal routine.

Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey says the fire is showing up on radar.

Fire at Walmart distribution center in Avon showing up on radar ⁦@WISH_TV⁩ pic.twitter.com/HrgDdZLnVL — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) March 16, 2022

The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township says that there are currently no air quality or hazmat issues affecting the school district.

We are in direct contact with Hendricks County Emergency Management re: Walmart Distribution fire. At this time, there are no air quality or hazmat issues…we will monitor as needed. — MSD Wayne Township Safety & Security (@MSDWayne_Safety) March 16, 2022