Local

Massive fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield

(INDOT Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Crews are fighting a massive fire at a warehouse in Plainfield.

Crews are at the Walmart Distribution Center at 9590 Allpoints Parkway

The Town of Plainfield says that the Hendricks County 911 center is receiving a large amount of calls about the fire. They are asking that you not call 911 unless you have an emergency.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

A Plainfield Community School Corporation representative said the fire will not impact dismissal and parents should still be able to go about their normal routine.

Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey says the fire is showing up on radar.

The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township says that there are currently no air quality or hazmat issues affecting the school district.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis Moms: Living a dairy-free lifestyle

Local /

Newsroom Nonsense: What’s the method to your March Madness?

Life.Style.Live! /

St. Patrick’s Day inspired cocktails: ‘Emerald Isle,’ ‘Finnegan’s Wake’

News /

Carmel Professional Firefighters to host Pumper Pull & Keg Toss this weekend

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.