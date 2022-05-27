Local

Waterpark in Carmel opening this weekend

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — The Waterpark in Carmel, located at 1195 Central Park Drive W., will open at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Splash into summer with fun for all ages and abilities on the FlowRider, AquaClimb, kiddie pool, lazy river, and adventure slides.

The Waterpark will open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through Aug. 7. Guests may purchase day passes in person at The Waterpark, which are $15 for adults (ages 16 to 64) and $12 for youth and seniors (ages 3 to 15 and 65 and over). Season passes are available inperson or online at carmelclayparks.com.

Want to enhance your experience at The Waterpark? Check out the 14 cabanas featuring a refreshed look with new furniture. Reserve your cabana online at carmelclayparks.com using your laptop, computer, or tablet. Additional information about cabana rentals can be found online.

Here is some important info: