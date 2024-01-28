Weather blamed for fatal Grant County crash

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident, believed to be caused by bad weather.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of County Road 600.

Deputies said the 2000 Chevrolet truck left the road and struck a utility pole. That’s where first responders found the victims.

In a news release, investigators said the single-vehicle crash involved Glenn Allan Bradley, 34, of Upland. Bradley was thrown from a truck and later died at a hospital.

Robert Kyle Cornell, 32, of Hartford City, was treated and released from the same hospital, according to authorities.

Sheriff Del Garcia asked for prayers for the families involved in this unfortunate crash and said, “Please everyone take extra time in inclement weather conditions while traveling the roadways.”