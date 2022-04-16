Westfield students invite you to Robbie’s Hope mental health gala

Local

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Westfield High School’s Robbie’s Hope Club is welcoming everyone to the IMMI Conference Center on May 14 with a night to learn about teen mental health and suicide awareness.

Attendees will be able to hear from several student speakers from WHS and listen to high school performers play. A variety of appetizers and desserts will be available to guests. Don’t forget to place bets on the silent auction items, too.

The host for the evening will be Westfield’s own Robbie’s Hope Club members. Regular ticket admission is $25, and you can reserve a table with eight chairs for $200. Sponsorship levels include: “Its OK to Not Be OK” with one reserved chair for $250, “H.O.P.E Hold On, Pain Ends” with two reserved chairs for $500, “A Smile is the Shortest Distance Between Two People” with all eight chairs reserved for $1,000, and “In a World Where You Can Be Anything, Be Kind” which is the title sponsor for $2,500. All money raised goes back to the club and international organization, Robbie’s Hope.

Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) Coordinator of Social and Emotional Learning, Kyler Miller, tells the importance of adults having conversations with adolescents about mental health.

“We are excited to support our student leaders working hard to elevate the conversation around mental health to break the stigma of seeking support,” Miller said. “The Mental Health Gala in May will be a great way to bring our community together to hear directly from our students as we seek to strengthen the web of support for all.”

Members of the student government have aided Robbie’s Hope Club in organizing the upcoming event. WHS Student Body President Cooper Tinsley applauds the students’ hard work.

“I consider myself lucky to attend a school and live in a community that prioritizes mental health,” Cooper said. “Organizations such as the WHS chapter of Robbie’s Hope have created a culture that allows students to ask for help and be comfortable enough to accept it. I look forward to attending this Gala to support my peers and their endeavors to eliminate mental health stigma.”

If you or a local business would be interested in supporting this event through the silent auction, reach out to analiecee@gmail.com. Donating items such as gift cards or other items for the silent auction would be a great way to show support and advertise your local business.

“Students supporting peers even in the darkest moments is such a gift,” WWS Coordinator of Family & Community Engagement Ashley Knott said. “The Robbie’s Hope Club is student-led, and we are very proud of their initiative to see the light.” Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/RobbiesHopeGalaRegistration. The Westfield Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting WWS students and staff. Click the link above to join students and build awareness around teen suicide through the WHS Robbies Hope Club.

About Robbie’s Hope Club

Robbie’s Hope Club is a club at Westfield High School dedicated to raising awareness and removing the stigma around teen mental health. The national organization, Robbie’s Hope, started a few years ago when a young boy, Robbie Eckert, died by suicide. His parents began this organization to help educate other adults and prevent them from feeling the same loss they did. With the help of the international organization, Robbie’s Hope is trying to cut teen suicide rates in half by the year 2028.