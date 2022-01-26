Local

Westfield Washington Schools off to a ‘clean start’ with donation of 30,000 packs of Lysol wipes

WESTFIELD (WISH) – Westfield Washington Schools received 30,000 packs of Lysol wipes to support a “clean start” to 2022.

The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) said the donation is 40 pallets of wipes and is $144,000 worth of product.

It was enough to provide for all nine schools in the district, families and the community.

This was a partnership between Westfield Education Foundation, Teachers’ Treasures, Kids in Need Foundation and Lysol.

WEF Executive Director Ashley Knott said that every teacher received a pack of wipes and every single elementary school student took a pack home.



Families with students in grades 5-12 have an opportunity to stop by any school facility and pick up wipes for free.

Community partners of Westfield Washington schools donated packs to some local businesses too.

Even people who live in Westfield who aren’t associated with the school district can pick up free wipes at the Westfield Washington Public library and the Westfield Aquatics YMCA & YMCA Studio.

“Especially now we don’t know what any one family has gone through as it relates to financial hardship or any challenges they might face,” principal of Washington Woods Elementary and WEF member Tom Hakim said. “To have something like this just come right out of the blue and to say ‘here if you need them take them’ was a really great opportunity for families.”

The Westfield Education Foundation is made up of volunteers to empower and invest in students, teachers and staff.

It’s now working to put on a supportive event for teachers called Laugh Out Loud in April. Hakim and Knott mentioned that any kind of community support and monetary donations are welcomed.