WGU Indiana packs thousands of care packages for night shift workers

WGU Indiana hosts a “packing party” to create appreciation kits for their night shift nurses. (Provided Photo/WGU Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Working the night shift will be one hour longer on November 2, when central Indiana changes clocks for Daylight Saving Time at 2:00 a.m.

As a thank you to the 3rd shift and night shift hospital employees, volunteers from online university WGU Indiana packed 2,714 “appreciation kits” for night shift workers.

Photo Provided/ WGU Indiana

A representative from the group says the kits will go to nurses at 125 local hospitals that have partnered with the online university or employ WGU Indiana graduates.

Each kit was stuffed with candy, sleep masks, pens, and notepads that read: “I work the night shift. What’s your superpower?”

Photo Provided/ WGU Indiana

The kits were packed by staff and student volunteers at a packing party Friday.