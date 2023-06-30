Whiteland football head coach: Fallen trooper was a model player and person

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith played at Whiteland Community High School from 2005 to 2007, graduating in 2008.

“He understood team. it was about everybody else, he worked hard every day he had football character, he understood sick vs illness, and he understood tough vs hurt,” said Darrin Fisher, head coach of the Whiteland High School football team.

Long before he became a state trooper and died serving his community, Smith lead the Warriors defense for three years. Smith volunteered to play special teams because enjoyed running down the field to make tackles.

“He leaves a legacy of service here. He coached youth league football here when he graduated from high school and college. He jumped into those tornados back in April. he jumped in for three days, Four days of cleanup,” said Fisher.

Fisher said Smith came back to surprise him last fall when he volunteered to escort him onto the field when Whiteland played in the state finals.

Smith’s death has left a hole in the community.

“We always say Whiteland vs. everyone. That’s more we have to pull together. If we don’t pull together as a community, as a school, and as a team, then nobody else is going to jump in for that cause,” said Fisher.

An account to benefit Trooper Smith has been set up through Indiana Members Credit Union under “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund. Donations are also being accepted through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.