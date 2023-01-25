Winter Storm Blog: Warning downgraded to advisory for Indy, areas north

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state.
2:13 p.m.
1:40 p.m.
The Winter Weather Warning previously issued for Marion County and areas north of I-70 has been canceled and replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory, the National Weather Service says.
The advisory is in place until 7 p.m. for the following counties: Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, and Clay.
This includes the cities of Delphi, Flora, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Kokomo, Crawfordsville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Tipton, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Anderson, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville, Indianapolis, Greenfield, New Castle, and Terre Haute.
The forecast calls for wet snow and additional accumulations of up to one inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
1:30 p.m.
Here are the latest flight delays and cancelations from Flight Aware.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 40 Wednesday flights are canceled and 31 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.
At Fort Wayne International Airport, 11 Wednesday flights are canceled and 6 are delayed.
At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 43 are delayed.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 93 Wednesday flights are canceled and 483 are delayed.
1:25 p.m.
No Indiana counties are under travel warnings.
Travel watches are in place for 14 Indiana counties: Adams, Allen, Brown, Clinton, Grant, Hamilton, Huntington, Johnson, Miami, Monroe, Owen, Tipton, Wabash, and Wells.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for a number of Indiana counties, including Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, and Shelby.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
1:15 p.m.
1:10 p.m.
12:54 p.m.
News 8’s Garrett Bergquist is live in Speedway for a look at the conditions on Main Street.
12:24 p.m.
12:05 p.m.
11:51 a.m.
11:45 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 40 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 20 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.
At Fort Wayne International Airport, 4 Wednesday flights are delayed and 8 are canceled.
At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 20 are delayed.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 372 Wednesday flights are delayed and 84 are canceled.
Travel watches are in place for 11 Indiana counties: Allen, Brown, Franklin, Hamilton, Johnson, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Ripley, Wabash, and Wells.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for most Indiana counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
11:00 a.m.
10:57 a.m.
As of 11 a.m., AES reports 552 customers without power in the Indianapolis area.
Duke Energy reports 1,526 outages, including 1k in Hamilton County.
When it snows in Fishers, Mayor Scott Fadness is one of the first people to get to work — not in an office, but on the roads.
10:40 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for nine Indiana counties: Allen, Brown, Franklin, Hamilton, Johnson, Orange, Owen, Ripley, and Wabash.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for most Indiana counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 15 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.
At Fort Wayne International Airport, 4 Wednesday flights are delayed and 2 are canceled.
At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 16 are delayed.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 316 Wednesday flights are delayed and 75 are canceled.
10:15 a.m.
Snow has really picked up across central Indiana this morning. Within a few heavy snow bands this morning, lightning has been detected on our radar. This would indicate some areas have seen thundersnow this morning.
10:05 a.m.
9:45 a.m.
9:31 a.m.
9:27 a.m.
9:22 a.m.
9:18 a.m.
9:15 a.m.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 10 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.
At Fort Wayne International Airport, 2 Wednesday flights are delayed and 2 are delayed.
At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 11 are delayed.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 185 Wednesday flights are delayed and 62 are canceled.
9:12 a.m.
Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for seven Indiana counties: Allen, Brown, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, Owen, and Ripley.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for most Indiana counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
9:05 a.m.
News 8’s Lakyn McGee is at Eskenazi Health as snow continues to evolve.
8:55 a.m.
8:50 a.m.
8:40 a.m.
8:34 a.m.
8:30 a.m.
Scott Fadness, the mayor of Fishers, moonlights as a plow driver! News 8’s Hanna Mordoh rode along with him this morning. Watch from Facebook!
8:10 a.m.
8:05 a.m.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 10 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.
At Fort Wayne International Airport, 2 Wednesday flights are delayed and 1 is delayed.
At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 10 are delayed.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 57 Wednesday lights are canceled and 105 are delayed.
8 a.m.
Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
7:53 a.m.
News 8’s Amicia Ramsey is just off of US 31 in Greenwood, where there’s light snow on the ground.
7:50 a.m.
News 8’s Hanna Mordoh is out in Fishers, where snow is falling but there’s not much accumulation.
7:42 a.m.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine joins News 8 to talk about how the winter weather is impacting conditions on the interstate.
“I think folks really need to prepare for those rapidly changing road conditions because they are changing mile-by-mile right now,” Perrine said.
Watch it from Facebook!
7:40 a.m.
Boone County is now under a travel advisory, which means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
7:38 a.m.
7:30 a.m.
7:20 a.m.
The city of Marion says all of its administrative offices will be closed Wednesday and buses are not running.
“Due to predicted hazardous road conditions from a winter storm warning, City of Marion administrative offices will be closed and the Marion Transit System will not be running today. Thank you, and be safe if you have to travel,” a statement on the city’s website reads.
7:15 a.m.
7 a.m.
Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including Bartholomew, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
6:55 a.m.
6:50 a.m.
What was previously rain in central Indiana is now fully snow and it’s starting to stick, says Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey. Watch his weather update — and an update from Cody Adams in the Mobile News Tracker — on Facebook!
6:44 a.m.
6:40 a.m.
6:37 a.m.
6:22 a.m.
6:15 a.m.
6:10 a.m.
Boone County Sheriff’s deputy Wesley Garst says the winter storm is having an impact on people who are out on the road. Watch on Facebook!
6:05 a.m.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 9 others are delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
6 a.m.
Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including: Bartholomew, Brown, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
5:55 a.m.
Eric Pethtel, director of Fishers DPW, talks with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about road conditions and what crews will be working on to ensure safe travel this morning. Watch it from Facebook!
5:48 a.m.
5:45 a.m.
Butler University has suspended all non-essential, on-campus operations for Wednesday. Classes may still be held remotely at the professor’s discretion. Campus dining and other critical services will remain open.
5:32 a.m.
5:30 a.m.
As of 5:30 a.m., no Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for four Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, and Ripley. A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including: Bartholomew, Brown, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.
5:15 a.m.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and eight others are delayed.
5:07 a.m.
5 a.m.
Snow is falling across much of Indiana.