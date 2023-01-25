Local

Winter Storm Blog: Warning downgraded to advisory for Indy, areas north

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state.

2:13 p.m.

#INDOTWinterOps – Conditions are still wet on state roadways, with slush built up around the tire lanes in some areas. Plan to slow down and drive to the conditions during your afternoon commutes. Be careful changing lanes or passing other vehicles. 📷: https://t.co/WFlXHhN71k pic.twitter.com/TSRToYX7Sf — INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) January 25, 2023

1:40 p.m.

The Winter Weather Warning previously issued for Marion County and areas north of I-70 has been canceled and replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory, the National Weather Service says.

The advisory is in place until 7 p.m. for the following counties: Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, and Clay.

This includes the cities of Delphi, Flora, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Kokomo, Crawfordsville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Tipton, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Anderson, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville, Indianapolis, Greenfield, New Castle, and Terre Haute.

The forecast calls for wet snow and additional accumulations of up to one inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

1:30 p.m.

Here are the latest flight delays and cancelations from Flight Aware.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 40 Wednesday flights are canceled and 31 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.

At Fort Wayne International Airport, 11 Wednesday flights are canceled and 6 are delayed.

At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 43 are delayed.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 93 Wednesday flights are canceled and 483 are delayed.

1:25 p.m.

No Indiana counties are under travel warnings.

Travel watches are in place for 14 Indiana counties: Adams, Allen, Brown, Clinton, Grant, Hamilton, Huntington, Johnson, Miami, Monroe, Owen, Tipton, Wabash, and Wells.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for a number of Indiana counties, including Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, and Shelby.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

1:15 p.m.

Marion County is under a Travel Advisory (Yellow) The Advisory is anticipated to stay in place through the evening rush hour. https://t.co/AyPJh2wnaa — Marion County Emergency Management – Indianapolis (@MarionCo_EM) January 25, 2023

1:10 p.m.

📍I-69 NB

Reporting to you live from a tow plow! These #YellowTrucks are still working to ensure the roadways are safe. Be sure to slow down around these plows and give them some room! More updates to come for what East Central will be doing tonight into the morning! pic.twitter.com/MJlmMug6gk — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) January 25, 2023

12:54 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist is live in Speedway for a look at the conditions on Main Street.

12:24 p.m.

The heaviest snow is starting to pull out of central Indiana. Temperatures will barely be above freezing through the afternoon which will contribute to some melting. pic.twitter.com/C6qJ9RpUn8 — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) January 25, 2023

12:05 p.m.

Lunchtime update: Snow ❄️ seems to be tapering off in areas. Roads continue to be wet and slushy. Plow drivers doing a great job getting the roads clear & safe. Thanks to @INDOTEast, Hancock Hwy , and the various street departments 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dfAaVx8Vqj — Hancock County 911 (@HancockIN911) January 25, 2023

There's only so much salt our #YellowTrucks can carry at one time, so they have to come back in to reload! Take a look behind the scenes at how that's done. pic.twitter.com/dGow2l6ub4 — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) January 25, 2023

11:51 a.m.

Roads in the northern parts of our district are looking good again. Roads in the southern part of the district are getting sloppy. 2nd pic is US30 in Kosciusko County courtesy of Trp. Cochran.#DriveSafe and #BuckleUp today. pic.twitter.com/nXFvP5C8dl — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) January 25, 2023

11:45 a.m.

Snow is accumulating in Crawfordsville! 📷 by WISH viewer Keith Jones. pic.twitter.com/7DgH2IIjE0 — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 25, 2023

11:20 a.m.

It’s no snow day for delivery drivers! Patrick Lazo is making the rounds for Doordash today .@WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/FJYGqst435 — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) January 25, 2023

At Indianapolis International Airport, 40 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 20 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.

At Fort Wayne International Airport, 4 Wednesday flights are delayed and 8 are canceled.

At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 20 are delayed.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 372 Wednesday flights are delayed and 84 are canceled.

Travel watches are in place for 11 Indiana counties: Allen, Brown, Franklin, Hamilton, Johnson, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Ripley, Wabash, and Wells.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for most Indiana counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

11:00 a.m.

(Photo Provided/Garrett Bergquist/Monument Circle)

❗ TRAFFIC ALERT ❗ S.R. 252 is currently closed between Martinsville and Morgantown due to a disabled semi. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AdEyoDrEoz — INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) January 25, 2023

10:57 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., AES reports 552 customers without power in the Indianapolis area.

Duke Energy reports 1,526 outages, including 1k in Hamilton County.

When it snows in Fishers, Mayor Scott Fadness is one of the first people to get to work — not in an office, but on the roads.

10:40 a.m.

Plows are out but the snow is heavy again in Fishers @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/HdRfqpB66E — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) January 25, 2023

System snow is going to continue through the day but should wrap up by this evening. Lake effect will bring 1-3" of additional snow overnight and into Thurs in our northern counties, with locally higher amounts possible. #YellowTrucks remain out in full force. pic.twitter.com/KFhsSqCiby — INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) January 25, 2023

10:30 a.m.

As of 10:30 AM, here are a few snow reports coming in. These accumulations will increase over the coming hours. Send us your snowfall totals! pic.twitter.com/dFkev0w8qQ — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) January 25, 2023

Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.

Travel watches are in place for nine Indiana counties: Allen, Brown, Franklin, Hamilton, Johnson, Orange, Owen, Ripley, and Wabash.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for most Indiana counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 15 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.

At Fort Wayne International Airport, 4 Wednesday flights are delayed and 2 are canceled.

At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 16 are delayed.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 316 Wednesday flights are delayed and 75 are canceled.

10:15 a.m.

Snow has really picked up across central Indiana this morning. Within a few heavy snow bands this morning, lightning has been detected on our radar. This would indicate some areas have seen thundersnow this morning.

Road conditions continue to deteriorate quickly, please slow down if you must travel. Our call volume is increasing quickly and we are responding to numerous crashes in the Indianapolis Area pic.twitter.com/1EjJSKkCHt — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 25, 2023

The tow plows are out, I repeat, the tow plows are out! Be sure to give our tow plows and #YellowTrucks some room to do their job! ❄️ The tow plows can salt and plow two lanes of roadway at once. Let’s give them all the space they need! #INDOTWinterOps pic.twitter.com/GVxogwET3n — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) January 25, 2023

As the snow has picked up so have the number of accidents. Please slow down, give yourself plenty of distance between vehicles, and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/6wle0MCx3k — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 25, 2023

#YellowTrucks are out across the state this morning! ❄🚚Please make sure you're giving them plenty of room and taking things slow. Our goal is to keep your family safe on the roads. Please help us do that! 💛 #Winter #IndianaWx #DontCrowdThePlow #IceAndSnowTakeItSlow pic.twitter.com/BVtnLxD0Jn — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 25, 2023

10:05 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

The snow keeps coming down across central #Indiana. It’s not a bad idea to be like my cat Mocha. Stay off the roads and watch it from inside if you have the option. @RyanMorseWx just told me most of us will get around 4-8 inches today. pic.twitter.com/mW9W5vJrBS — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) January 25, 2023

As a reminder, drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads if travel is not necessary. For those who must drive, give snow plows 3 car lengths to work. — Indy Snow Force (@IndySnowForce) January 25, 2023

More than 60 Snow Force trucks and 100 Indy DPW crew members are still out clearing snow. Residents can see which streets have been plowed and when at: https://t.co/NWiTV96viQ — Indy Snow Force (@IndySnowForce) January 25, 2023

9:31 a.m.

Things are snowy and serene in Nashville. ❄ 📷 by WISH viewer John Colarusso. pic.twitter.com/fDGGChQx5t — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 25, 2023

(Photo Provided/Michael Swinford/Irvington area)

(Photo Provided/Kyle Fisher/Westfield)

Do you know how to help someone with #frostbite or #hypothermia? Get the affected person into a warm room or shelter, and warm them under dry layers of blankets and clothing. Please view and share #WinterSafetyTips from @CDCgov: https://t.co/9tAx2R9ZQZ — Indianapolis EMS (@IndianapolisEMS) January 25, 2023

20mins later…blades of grass just about covered. Still seeing pretty large flakes.

Some light blowing/drifting at times but not terrible. Near Greenwood area #inwx #Indianapolis @WISH_TV @NWSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/mQm5vDgGOZ — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) January 25, 2023

9:27 a.m.

Snowfall rates have really picked up in the last hour outside the station. Next couple hours this type of snow will continue! Accumulation should pile up quickly @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/dNMCJzbeVC — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) January 25, 2023

9:22 a.m.

9:18 a.m.

Road conditions are starting to worsen. Please stay home. — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) January 25, 2023

9:14am RADAR: Heaviest snow happening now – will continue through around lunchtime. Road conditions getting rough very quickly, with very limited visibility. #INwx https://t.co/2JzMUlbugG pic.twitter.com/HowoHEA4Yt — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) January 25, 2023

Heavy snow is falling now. It was a slow start to the accumulation this morning, but these rates are so high it has overcome the warmer ground temps we had earlier. https://t.co/kXcNTcyGYD — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) January 25, 2023

Heavy snow setting up across the metro right now! Visibility is poor and roads are quickly becoming snow covered. Expect to see this for the next hours or so! @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/gMtrI0I6aj — Stephanie Mead (@stephmeadwx) January 25, 2023

9:15 a.m.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 10 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.

At Fort Wayne International Airport, 2 Wednesday flights are delayed and 2 are delayed.

At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 11 are delayed.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 185 Wednesday flights are delayed and 62 are canceled.

9:12 a.m.

Grant County. Marion, Indiana. Snow continues to fall outside of the @1400WBAT @993WCJC @Star1069FM studios I’ll be with you on WCJC until 10am to give you updates. @FOX59 @WTHRcom @BrianWilkes59wx @SeanAshWX probably 2 inches already have hit here and still coming down good pic.twitter.com/5osHLDc7DY — Dalton Bishop (@DaltonBishop00) January 25, 2023

Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.

Travel watches are in place for seven Indiana counties: Allen, Brown, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, Owen, and Ripley.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for most Indiana counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

9:05 a.m.

News 8’s Lakyn McGee is at Eskenazi Health as snow continues to evolve.

(WISH Photos)

8:55 a.m.

Thank you @INDOT Hoosier Helpers for having our back in these dangerous conditions 👀 for emergency vehicles & please #SlowDownandMoveOver#TeamWork pic.twitter.com/IwDr6ShY2m — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 25, 2023

Snow has really ramped up in Fishers @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/EyGxslzZf3 — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) January 25, 2023

8:50 a.m.

Due to inclement weather, the @Marion_Health vaccine clinic at the Carson Transit Center is canceled today. — IndyGo (@IndyGoBus) January 25, 2023

8:40 a.m.

Heavy snow rates in the deep blues. Snow is accumulating on roads. Still very wet snow but slick! @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/LDgtroMOfh — Stephanie Mead (@stephmeadwx) January 25, 2023

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE ⚡ Duke Energy is reporting just under 300 power outages in the Indy area. Most of these outages are in Franklin and a handful are south of Danville, near Clayton. pic.twitter.com/SjDzouVZNE — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 25, 2023

8:34 a.m.

Since 4am, Troopers in the Indianapolis District have responded to: 12 crashes, 1 with injuries 5 Slide Offs 8 Motorist Assists (disabled vehicles) These calls are rapidly increasing in the past 20 minutes or so Please slow down & drive carefully pic.twitter.com/4NpBA4DmwP — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 25, 2023

The first crash on the interstate. I-69 NB at 204-mile marker, just north of 106th St. Left lane reportedly blocked. Time to slow down. #INwx @INDOT @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/CiRQW1A9jI — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) January 25, 2023

8:30 a.m.

Scott Fadness, the mayor of Fishers, moonlights as a plow driver! News 8’s Hanna Mordoh rode along with him this morning. Watch from Facebook!

8:10 a.m.

Something unusual just occurred in our CWA! A network of lightning sensors confirmed there was recently some thundersnow in Johnson and Brown county. Did anyone happen to hear this? #INwx #Thundersnow pic.twitter.com/5lifZhUyFS — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 25, 2023

8:05 a.m.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 10 others are delayed, according to FlightAware.

At Fort Wayne International Airport, 2 Wednesday flights are delayed and 1 is delayed.

At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, 134 Wednesday flights are canceled and 10 are delayed.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, 57 Wednesday lights are canceled and 105 are delayed.

8AM: Looks like we potentially had some thundersnow over the last couple of minutes in southern Johnson county #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK pic.twitter.com/HQa8j6Jxke — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) January 25, 2023

Road conditions starting to worsen with crash calls adding up in Johnson County. #inwx pic.twitter.com/jmARALZSXn — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) January 25, 2023

8 a.m.

Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.

Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Rush.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

7:53 a.m.

News 8’s Amicia Ramsey is just off of US 31 in Greenwood, where there’s light snow on the ground.

Snow off of US 31 in Greenwood. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller)) Snow off of US 31 in Greenwood. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller) Snow off of U.S. 31 in Greenwood. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller)

7:50 a.m.

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh is out in Fishers, where snow is falling but there’s not much accumulation.

Snowfall in Fishers. (WISH Photos/Hanna Mordoh)

❄️ATTENTION❄️

Due to the winter weather, IHS will be closed today, Wednesday, January 25. We hope everyone stays safe and warm! — Indiana Historical Society (@IndianaHistory) January 25, 2023

7:42 a.m.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine joins News 8 to talk about how the winter weather is impacting conditions on the interstate.

“I think folks really need to prepare for those rapidly changing road conditions because they are changing mile-by-mile right now,” Perrine said.

Watch it from Facebook!

7:40 a.m.

Boone County is now under a travel advisory, which means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

7:38 a.m.

Snowy start to the morning with some heavier snow possible between 8a-Noon! Roads will be slushy but manageable through the day with snow amounts still around the 4"-8" mark. @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/cfq7whtFL4 — Stephanie Mead (@stephmeadwx) January 25, 2023

7:30 a.m.

7:20 a.m.

The city of Marion says all of its administrative offices will be closed Wednesday and buses are not running.

“Due to pre­dict­ed haz­ardous road con­di­tions from a win­ter storm warn­ing, City of Mar­i­on admin­is­tra­tive offices will be closed and the Mar­i­on Tran­sit Sys­tem will not be run­ning today. Thank you, and be safe if you have to travel,” a statement on the city’s website reads.

7:15 a.m.

Good morning East Central Indiana!

The snow ❄️ has arrived and we’re plowing! Right now we’re receiving slush with the occasional heavy bands of snow. Please give our #YellowTrucks some room to do their job this morning. Check out https://t.co/pN5652PCyQ before you head out! pic.twitter.com/teLabDpRDh — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) January 25, 2023

7 a.m.

Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.

Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including Bartholomew, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

6:55 a.m.

With crews working overnight, roadways in Fishers are still relatively clear for the morning commute. We anticipate starting to see snowfall drastically increase over the next few hours. Please give our @FishersDPW #snowfight team plenty of room to clear roadways today! — Drive Fishers (@DriveFishers) January 25, 2023

6:50 a.m.

What was previously rain in central Indiana is now fully snow and it’s starting to stick, says Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey. Watch his weather update — and an update from Cody Adams in the Mobile News Tracker — on Facebook!

Power outages are so far not much of an issue in the Indy area. AES is only reporting a few scattered outages near Speedway, Mars Hill, and Augusta/New Augusta. No Duke Energy outages have been reported. pic.twitter.com/Zlh0r6qaWO — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 25, 2023

ATTENTION: Due to inclement weather conditions and our district’s shift to an e-learning day, all of today’s (Jan. 25) athletic events for all @IPSSchools are canceled or postponed. This includes all games and practices. pic.twitter.com/Vaj5nmsWkZ — IPS Athletics (@IPSAthletics) January 25, 2023

6:44 a.m.

Snow day! ❄️

Stay tuned for updates on re-opening. pic.twitter.com/Z8mixqWQrw — IMS Museum 🏁 (@IMSMuseum) January 25, 2023

As snow moves across Marion County and roads start to get slick, ride the bus and leave the driving to us. Plan your trip using transit apps, Google Maps or MyStop app. Follow @IndyGoAlerts for updates. Find more tips here: https://t.co/qAKren33n9 pic.twitter.com/hJkVjQR7W9 — IndyGo (@IndyGoBus) January 25, 2023

6:40 a.m.

Snow is filling is across the area this morning is expected to intensify in the coming hours. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will be possible in the heaviest snow bands. Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the morning hours. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/h3xR5ZfCSu — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 25, 2023

6:37 a.m.

How are the roads this morning? If you guessed Snow-covered, Slick and Hazardous, you are right! Today is a good day to stay 🏠, if you can. If you must venture out, please be extra careful. Even minor crashes are very 💵💵 and will likely be months to get your 🚙 fixed. — Greenfield Police Department (@GreenfieldIN_PD) January 25, 2023

TRAFFIC: A vehicle fire is partially blocking the ramp from EB I-465 to Harding Street/State Road 37. This is supposed to last for another hour or so, INDOT says. pic.twitter.com/l6pwkqokKz — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 25, 2023

6:22 a.m.

📍Inside a #YellowTruck on I-65 in Tippecanoe County. We’re starting to see changes in visibility, along with snow sticking to the shoulders and ramps. You can see what our plows are seeing on https://t.co/XTnc3rnKZC in real time! Please be careful out there this AM! pic.twitter.com/2Uglhmhlwm — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 25, 2023

6:15 a.m.

Road conditions for @ISPPutnamville area. Let’s all be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/NJivTUUQLt — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) January 25, 2023

6:10 a.m.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputy Wesley Garst says the winter storm is having an impact on people who are out on the road. Watch on Facebook!

6:05 a.m.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 9 others are delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

6 a.m.

Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.

Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including: Bartholomew, Brown, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

5:55 a.m.

Eric Pethtel, director of Fishers DPW, talks with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about road conditions and what crews will be working on to ensure safe travel this morning. Watch it from Facebook!

Clinton County will move to a Travel Advisory (Yellow) at 6am. No restrictions but use caution when traveling. https://t.co/eEWfHtvov7 — Clinton County 911 (@ClintonCo911) January 25, 2023

5:48 a.m.

5:45 a.m.

Butler University has suspended all non-essential, on-campus operations for Wednesday. Classes may still be held remotely at the professor’s discretion. Campus dining and other critical services will remain open.

Due to predictions of heavy snowfall throughout the day, Butler University will suspend all non-essential, on-campus operations for today. Classes may still be held remotely, at the professor’s discretion. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ABgGLcGyCw — Butler University (@butleru) January 25, 2023

Or visit https://t.co/0EMNsywJku to see real-time travel conditions on our traffic and plow cameras in your area! https://t.co/J8L19ikgk6 — INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) January 25, 2023

5:32 a.m.

5:30 a.m.

As of 5:30 a.m., no Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.

Travel watches are in place for four Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, and Ripley. A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including: Bartholomew, Brown, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.

5:15 a.m.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and eight others are delayed.

5:07 a.m.

❄️ (1/25) #INDOTWinterOps Update: As of 5AM: Let’s hear it for pre-treating! 🙌 So far, roads are mostly wet, but still could be slick in spots. We’re expecting an increase in snowfall going into the AM commute. So: -Leave early.

-Slow down.

-Give each other space. #WeGotThis pic.twitter.com/yRYD1kUMwT — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 25, 2023

5 a.m.

Snow is falling across much of Indiana.