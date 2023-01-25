Weather Stories

Thundersnow detected in central Indiana

Snowfall in Wilbur, Indiana, in Morgan County. (Provided Photo/Cindi Stillabower)
by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Snow has really picked up across central Indiana this morning. Within a few heavy snow bands this morning, lightning has been detected on our radar. This would indicate some areas have seen thundersnow this morning.

The first lightning strike was in Johnson County around 8:12 a.m., while the second strike occurred near Elwood around 9:36 a.m.

Thundersnow is an extremely rare phenomenon. It occurs in heavy snow bands that have a small amount of instability that can trigger thunder and lightning.

