WISH-TV honored with IBA community service awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV was recognized on Thursday by the Indiana Broadcasters Association for our commitment to community service.

The IBA awarded the station with two Cardinal Community Service Awards, for our work with Second Helpings and the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

Each year the IBA honors the community service of our membership with the Cardinal Community Service Awards. Named after the state bird, the awards are symbol of dedicated service by our membership.