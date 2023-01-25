Local

With over 4 inches of snow, Kokomo hopes to clear streets soon

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo city government’s street crews were busy at work Wednesday trying to keep up with the inches of snow that came down.

Reports to the National Weather Service say the area received about 4½ inches, the heaviest of central Indiana’s snowfall.

Clint VanNatter, Kokomo’s street director, told News 8, “We’ve got 22 trucks out citywide.”

Those trucks had to clear 339 road miles. VanNatter said about Wednesday’s winter storm, “It’s business as usual. This one, it was helpful that it was a wet snow.”

He said about clearing the main roads, “After we get those clean, after the snow quits this afternoon, then we’ll jump into the secondaries.”

VanNatter told News 8 they plan on having all roads in Kokomo cleared by midday Thursday.

The snowstorm didn’t just bring work for road crews. It also meant a lot of fun for families that took advantage of the snow day.

Diane Howard left work early Wednesday to go sledding with her 4-year-old granddaughter. “When I was a kid we used to be able to come out here and do this. This is amazing. This is probably the best part of having kids and getting grandkids.”