Woman fires shots before police take her into custody

WHITESTOWN, Ind (WISH) — A woman is in custody after police say she fired shots while attempting to run from police Monday afternoon near Whitestown.

Whitestown police say officers attempted to serve a warrant at a woman’s home in the area of Royal Run Boulevard. That is located near Royal Run Village Club, which is a community center with a Zionsville address.

Officers told News 8 that the woman took off running toward a wooded area and began shooting, hitting a home.

Police followed the woman into the wooded area and detained her. She was taken into custody.

Officers say no one was injured during the shooting and the woman’s identity is being withheld at this time.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will take over the investigation and release additional information on the incident as soon as it becomes available.