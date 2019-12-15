YMCA of Greater Indianapolis holds 19th annual toy giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of children now have some new toys.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis held its 19th annual toy giveaway Saturday morning.

More than 150 volunteers were able to help about 4,000 children.

Organizers said children ranging in ages from infant to 15 years went home with three new toys.

They said the need in the community for help around the holidays grows each year.

Organizers said the toy giveaway takes about a year to plan.

The Avondale Meadows YMCA is located at 3908 Meadows Drive.

