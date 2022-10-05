Local

ZooBoo returns to Indianapolis Zoo with new attractions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ZooBoo has returned to the Indianapolis Zoo and it’s packed with familiar fun as well as some new attractions.

ZooBoo is a family-friendly experience for ghouls and goblins of all ages.

Cody Mattox, a public relations specialist for the zoo, tells News 8: “October weather means active animals, colorful foliage, and a new season to explore. Combine that with engaging, hands-free activities, spook-tacular costumes, and trick-or-treating, and you’ve got an unforgettable family tradition.”

Different areas of the zoo have Halloween themes, including Pumpkin Town, Trick-or-Treat Trail, Scarecrow Photo Safari, and Gator Pirate Bayou. The Mirror is back this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19 and guests of all ages will enjoy a Spooktacular Train Ride.

ZooBoo runs now through Oct. 31. It’s open every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Admission is free for Zoo Members and is included with regular admission.