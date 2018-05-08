Man found dead on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a man’s death on the near north side.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3100 block of North Park Avenue around 9:21 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible person shot.

Police arrived to find a man in his 20s with severe trauma to the body but could not verify the trauma was the result of gunshots, Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD said at the scene.

“Nothing leads us to believe that this was random,” Turner said.

A possible person of interest was seen running from the scene, according to police.

No additional information was available.