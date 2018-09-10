Man killed in shooting at taco restaurant ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who died in a shooting at a north side Mexican restaurant has been identified by police as a 37-year-old man.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called for a person shot about 9:06 p.m. Friday to Paco’s Taqueria, 4390 N. Keystone Ave. Officers arrived and found 37-year-old Isaac Beck with apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police at the scene initially reported the man who died was in his 20s.

The two men were in a fight inside the restaurant, and the man who shot the other fled the scene but later turned himself in to police, according to authorities at the scene.

The suspect was in police custody on Friday night.