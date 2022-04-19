Medical

Beech Grove mayor says new Franciscan Trail is a ’10 out of 10′

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers, get ready for some outdoor adventure! Franciscan Alliance and the city of Beech Grove have teamed up to add more accessible greenspace to the area.

Franciscan Trail, now open to the public, is a 2.5-mile path where walkers, bikers and hikers can get their daily dose of exercise.

News 8 spoke with Beech Grove mayor Dennis Buckley, who says hopes people will experience “joy and fun” by the birth of this initiative, which has been decades in the making.

“It’s a 10 on a scale of one to 10,” Buckley said. “The natural beauty of the trail, it’s peaceful. When you walk on it–especially in the woods–you don’t even realize you’re in a city. You’d think you’re out in a state park somewhere.”

In a news release, Dr. James Callaghan, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Alliance Central Indiana, said: “We are proud to have this trail bear the name of our healthcare ministry. Franciscan Trail, developed by Mayor Buckley, the city’s leadership and parks department, is an excellent use of greenspace. Franciscan was glad to be part of this project.”

Buckley says the city is committed to keeping the trail clean and safe. Beech Grove police will patrol the trail using two electric bikes donated by Franciscan.