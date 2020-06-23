Community Health makes ‘hard choices’ impacting employees’ jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health says it’s had to make “some hard choices” during the coronavirus pandemic, impacting about 1% of its workforce of 15,000 at 200 sites.

News 8 this week asked Indianapolis-area hospital groups — Community Health, IU Health and Franciscan Health — if they have had any layoffs during the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Community Health, Kris Kirschner, replied with a statement: “As we begin to adapt to a ‘new normal’ which now includes COVID-19, we must evaluate how we operate to meet the needs of our patients and streamline so we can move forward from a position of strength. We’ve had to make some hard choices as we work to build efficiencies and find more effective ways to do our work. These efforts have impacted some roles, but we’ve been able to retain more than 99 percent of our workforce through these unprecedented times. We are proud of our caregivers and grateful for their unwavering commitment to provide exceptional care to our patients.”

An spokesman for Indianapolis-based IU Health, Jonathon Hosea, replied, “I’m happy to say IU Health has had no layoffs or pay cuts during the COVID-19 crisis.”

IU Health has more than 200 locations in the state with more than 30,000 employees.

A Franciscan Health spokesman, Joe Stuteville, said, “There have been no layoffs at Franciscan Health hospitals during the pandemic. Many of our employees have been temporarily reassigned to other areas, as needed, to provide care to patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other unrelated health conditions.”

Franciscan Health is a 12-hospital system serving Indiana and south suburban Chicago. It employs more than 18,000 people.

