Medical

Damien Center leader shares Indiana’s resources for people with HIV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People who work on the front lines of the HIV epidemic on Thursday said it’s crucial for people who have been exposed to know the resources available to them.

Damien Center President and CEO Alan Witchey said many of the HIV cases in Indiana are connected with substance abuse. He said his organization has implemented a syringe exchange program that has proven quite popular and would like to see syringe exchange programs expanded statewide. Witchey said many HIV patients also need more long-term care such as housing assistance, so he would like to see greater investment in those services.

Witchey said the key to preventing or mitigating HIV testing is early detection and facilities such as his offer free tests that can detect a range of sexually-transmitted infections, including HIV, in minutes.

Many providers such as the Damien Center also offer free or low-cost HIV medications.

The Indiana Department of Health’s HIV Services Program includes a range of medical services, such as drug assistance, mental health and early intervention, as well as support such as housing and food assistance. Jeremy Turner, the director of the department’s Division of HIV, STD and Viral Hepatitis, said those services are provided through partner agencies.

Turner says HIV medications can reduce a person’s viral load to the point that the virus not only cannot be detected but also cannot be transmitted, so early detection of cases helps stop the spread.

“We’ve gotten a lot better at finding people before they’ve progressed to AIDS,” he said, “We see see fewer and fewer people develop AIDS as medications have gotten better and as we’ve expanded the type of services that people need to keep them retained in care.”

In addition to the state of Indiana, the Marion County Health Department provides a range of services for people living with HIV and their loved ones. Witchey said the federal government has named Marion County as a priority in its effort to reduce HIV infections by 90% by the end of the decade.