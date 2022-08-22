Medical

‘Game-changing’ operation cures prostate cancer in one hour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to doctors, prostate cancer can be cured using a non-invasive breakthrough procedure in just one hour.

The operation is called NanoKnife and works by using electrical currents to invade and attack hard to reach tumors.

The technique is clinically known as irreversible electroporation, or IRE, and is said to target the cancer with high precision and accuracy without the need for radiation or surgery to remove the prostate.

This has earned NanoKnife a reputation by doctors as being quick, amazingly simple, and a game-changing treatment.

“Compared to surgery and radiotherapy, the advantages are significant,” urologist and NanoKnife consultant, Dr. Mark Emberton, said in an interview. “There is maintenance of sexual function and avoidance of incontinence, but also rapid recovery. These guys are up and walking in a couple of hours whereas with surgery they would have to take weeks off, while radiotherapy is delivered over many weeks or months.”

Emberton goes on to say the method has been used to successfully treat pancreatic cancer. Now it’s about expanding its’ use to include prostate cancer.

Clinical trials testing the effectiveness of Nanoknife are underway in the U.S.