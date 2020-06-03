ISDH: More than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 511 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

In total, there are 35,712 COVID-19 cases and 2,032 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 277,815 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 6,425,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2,758,000 recoveries and more than 381,000 deaths.

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)