ISDH: Positive coronavirus cases reach 126; no new deaths reported

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 47 more positive cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 126, Indiana State Department of Health announced Saturday.

Additionally, 279 more people were tested Friday for coronavirus with 833 total Hoosiers having been tested.

Three Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.

The Marion County resident, who was older than 60, is the second death in the county. The state’s other death was in Johnson County.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, no Hoosiers have recovered from the virus.

Indiana county breakdown of positive cases

Adams – 1

Allen – 4

Bartholomew – 1

Boone – 2

Clark – 4

Delaware – 1

Elkhart – 1

Fayette – 1

Floyd – 2

Franklin – 2

Grant – 1

Greene – 1

Hamilton – 10

Hancock – 1

Harrison – 1

Hendricks – 6

Howard – 5

Jennings – 1

Johnson – 7, including one death

Lake – 7

LaPorte – 2

Madison – 1

Marion – 46, including two death

Miami – 1

Noble – 1

Owen – 1

Scott – 1

Shelby – 1

St. Joseph – 6

Tippecanoe – 2

Vanderburgh – 1

Vigo – 2

Wayne – 1

Wells – 1

Timeline of coronavirus in Indiana

March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.

Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor. March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.

ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive. March 9: Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference.

Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference. March 10: Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.

Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors. March 11 : ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes.

: ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes. March 12 : ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12. Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

: ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12. Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. March 13: Gov. Eric Holcomb announces additional actions — they included eliminating Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and lifting regulations limiting the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles — to help stop the coronavirus. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shut down and laid off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the boys basketball tournament. Franklin College said it will have no in-person classes March 16 and 17, start online classes March 18 through at least April 5 and empty residence halls of students by 5 p.m. March 15. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis said it will be closed March 14-28. The Indianapolis Public Library joined other libraries across Indiana and said it will close all facilities until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 14.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announces additional actions — they included eliminating Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and lifting regulations limiting the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles — to help stop the coronavirus. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shut down and laid off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the boys basketball tournament. Franklin College said it will have no in-person classes March 16 and 17, start online classes March 18 through at least April 5 and empty residence halls of students by 5 p.m. March 15. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis said it will be closed March 14-28. The Indianapolis Public Library joined other libraries across Indiana and said it will close all facilities until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 14. March 14: ISDH reported three more cases, in LaPorte, Marion and Wells counties, for a total of 15. A total of 89 people have been tested by ISDH or the CDC, according to the state. The Indiana Gaming Commission said all licensed gaming and racing operations would close on Monday, March 16, for at least 14 days.

ISDH reported three more cases, in LaPorte, Marion and Wells counties, for a total of 15. A total of 89 people have been tested by ISDH or the CDC, according to the state. The Indiana Gaming Commission said all licensed gaming and racing operations would close on Monday, March 16, for at least 14 days. March 15: ISDH says the state’s total is now at 19 while 121 have been tested. Hamilton County health officials confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19. Kroger announces it is shifting its service hours temporarily. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces all elective, non-urgent surgeries are canceled as of Tuesday.

ISDH says the state’s total is now at 19 while 121 have been tested. Hamilton County health officials confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19. Kroger announces it is shifting its service hours temporarily. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces all elective, non-urgent surgeries are canceled as of Tuesday. March 16 : Five more cases are confirmed by ISDH, bringing the total to 24. The first Hoosier death is announced by Governor Eric Holcomb. Gov. Holcomb closes bars, restaurants and nightslubs to in-person patrons, while carryout and delivery services will still be allowed.

: Five more cases are confirmed by ISDH, bringing the total to 24. The first Hoosier death is announced by Governor Eric Holcomb. Gov. Holcomb closes bars, restaurants and nightslubs to in-person patrons, while carryout and delivery services will still be allowed. March 17: ISDH announces the second Hoosier death. Indiana’s Catholic bishops announce the cancellation of Sunday and weekday public masses. Gov. Eric Holcomb activated the National Guard to assist as needed with the virus response. Purdue, Butler and Indiana State universities canceled May commencement ceremonies.

ISDH announces the second Hoosier death. Indiana’s Catholic bishops announce the cancellation of Sunday and weekday public masses. Gov. Eric Holcomb activated the National Guard to assist as needed with the virus response. Purdue, Butler and Indiana State universities canceled May commencement ceremonies. March 18: ISDH’s total number of positive cases was raised to 39. Eli Lilly and Co. says it will use its labs to speed up testing in Indiana for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The 500 Festival announced Wednesday it is suspending all planned, in-person events scheduled through May 9. Simon Property Group closed all malls and retail properties until March 29.

ISDH’s total number of positive cases was raised to 39. Eli Lilly and Co. says it will use its labs to speed up testing in Indiana for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The 500 Festival announced Wednesday it is suspending all planned, in-person events scheduled through May 9. Simon Property Group closed all malls and retail properties until March 29. March 19: ISDH reports 17 new cases, raising the total to 56.Gov. Holcomb extended Indiana’s state of emergency into May. Holcomb said all K-12 public schools will be closed until May 1 and nonpublic schools also are to close. Standardized testing was canceled. The state’s income-tax and corporate-tax payment deadline was extended to July 15. Holcomb said the state will waive job search requirements for people applying for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament was canceled. The Greenfield-Central school district said a staff member at Greenfield Intermediate School contracted COVID-19. The Marion County Emergency Operations Center upgraded to Level 1 status.

ISDH reports 17 new cases, raising the total to 56.Gov. Holcomb extended Indiana’s state of emergency into May. Holcomb said all K-12 public schools will be closed until May 1 and nonpublic schools also are to close. Standardized testing was canceled. The state’s income-tax and corporate-tax payment deadline was extended to July 15. Holcomb said the state will waive job search requirements for people applying for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament was canceled. The Greenfield-Central school district said a staff member at Greenfield Intermediate School contracted COVID-19. The Marion County Emergency Operations Center upgraded to Level 1 status. March 20: IDSH reports the third Hoosier death, and 23 new cases for a total of 79. Gov. Holcomb moved the state’s primary election to June 2. Indiana University said it is postponing spring commencement ceremonies on all campuses that had been scheduled for May. Indiana University Health said it can do limited virus testing.

