Medical

New COVID shot targeting omicron could be available in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A COVID-19 booster designed specifically to protect against the omicron subvariant could be available as soon as this fall.

Health officials say the original strain of COVID-19 has come and gone. The omicron subvariant is now the world’s most widespread version of the virus, which has prompted developers to race to create new formulas.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to green-light their new formulas of the jab.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, to get his reaction to the news.

“We’ve been anticipating this for the last couple of months,” he said. “Earlier in the summer, we were seeing the data being released by the manufacturers showing an enhanced benefit of having a more updated formulation. So, it does look like hopefully in the next few weeks or in a month or so we will have the updated vaccine available for both primary series and boosters, which should provide better protection against the current dominant circulating strain.”

In terms of eligibility, Doehring says, it will likely be restricted to teenagers and above.

If approved, the shot could be available in September.