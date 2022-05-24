Medical

Physician lists signs of monkeypox

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Doctors in the U.S. say the monkeypox outbreak is no cause for alarm right now, but there is a possibility the virus could spread.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, an epidemiologist and lifestyle medicine physician, who lists the symptoms to look out for.

“Initially those symptoms can involve fevers and headaches,” she said. “Lymphadenopathy, which is swollen lymph nodes, is also a sign. So, that could be a tip off. But typically at that stage, people may not recognize exactly what’s going. After up to 5 days of those kinds of symptoms a rash may develop. Something unique about the rash is that it can even be seen on the palms of your hands.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox can be prevented by avoiding skin to skin and face to face contact with anyone who is symptomatic, practicing safe sex, keeping hands clean with water and soap, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing, coughing or yawning.

Data from the WHO shows 92 confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases. No deaths have been reported.