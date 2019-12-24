More Americans than ever are traveling this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 115 million Americans are hitting the roads and skies over these next few weeks.

That’s a 20-year record according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The two best days for avoiding the holiday rush are Dec. 24 and 25.

These two days are also best bets for finding last-minute deals with airfare averaging $600.

On Tuesday morning, Indianapolis International was quiet with few delays.

“Most people are heading out of town in order to be at their destination by Christmas,” said Tony Vela with TSA Indiana.

Despite the quiet morning, some people followed the two-hour rule.

“My flight is not for another three hours so I’m really early, but I’m surprising my grandma for Christmas and I wanted to make sure I’m on the flight,” said passenger Arialle Wagner.

Traffic on the roads will see an increase as well.

“AAA forecasts that 104 million Americans will travel by car – the most on record – for a year-end holiday,” said AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano in a statement.

Thursday afternoon could see double the amount of road delays especially in Chicago and Detroit.

AAA reminds drivers to be tolerant and forgiving.

‘Tis the season!