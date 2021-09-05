Multicultural News

BUTTER Art Fair features Black visual artists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – BUTTER is a new multi-day fine art fair showcasing the works of more than 30 Black visual artists from across the country.

The fair started Friday and will end Sunday at 6 p.m.

BUTTER seeks to push boundaries by elevating Black artists in the national conversation as well as promoting equity in the arts and the creative economy.

The event is being held in an empty hangar space at The Stutz Business Center and features works by national and local artists. News 8 spoke with Shadé “$hady” Bell, Kaila Austin and Will Watson on Sunday morning.

Open to the general public, the art fair will also include live music and DJs, BUTTER-themed bites and merchandise, and artist workshops. General admission tickets are still available for purchase online for $25 or at the door upon arrival.