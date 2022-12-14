Multicultural News

Eskenazi Health expanding services on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health just reached a major milestone: Finishing the framework for its new health center on the east side. Representatives say community input is helping bring this plan to life.

The coordinator near 38th and Arlington is in the middle of a massive facelift. You have the health center, cook medical and the soon to open Indy Fresh Market. Supporters say all are vital elements for overall health.

Indy’s east side has seen a lot of changes over the years, and Darlene Webster has seen a lot of it. She’s lived in this community most of her life.

“Progress is always important. We’ve been in this a long time coming. Health issues surround us overwhelmingly,” Webster said.

Just a block away she’s seeing a new phase in the community. A new medical manufacturing facility and grocery store. At the corner of 38th and Arlington the latest development, Eskenazi Health Center is taking shape.

“In complete collaboration with the community advising us on the way. Of what they would like to see more of,” said Dawn Haut, hospital health center CEO.

The facility broke ground in June. So, the process has been moving steadily. Expected to offer additional space and care options including primary care, mental health, imaging services like CT scans, X-rays and nutritional services.

“We know that there has been a long history in the medical community of an equities around health,” Haut said.

Haut says this center when complete will take the place of two centers. Its Midway Forest Manor and North Arlington Facilities. Adding the purple line running right in front will improve community access.

Webster says while the community has to wait through the construction progress… it’s worth the wait.

“Health Center number one. Our health issues need to be addressed and if they’re going to be address this is the right place to do it,” Webster said.

The construction here is expected to be done by early 2024.