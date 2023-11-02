Minority Recovery Collective Inc. provides coping support, wellness check-in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mental toll that violence has taken on the community is sparking more work from local minority-based organizations.

Local organizations started a wellness check-in event at the Ross Center.

The Minority Recovery Collective, Inc. (MRCI), in partnership with Good Grief Now, is bringing in support professionals to address the community’s emotions, but also discuss a course of action to stop this type of violence.

When gunfire erupted at a weekend party, Taria Holifield could have been caught in the chaos, but decided to leave early. The news spread quickly that one person died, and multiple others were injured.

“I got home and my best friend was like, ‘Did you hear that everybody got shot at?’ And I said ‘What?’ And I immediately, my heart started pounding,” Holifield said. “I have friends in here. I had started calling them and checking on them.”

Holifield is ok, but the community is grieving, and she can feel it. For many others who witnessed it, they are not ok.

“Have a conversation about what happened what are we feeling, and where do we really go from here as a community,” said Iisha Wesley, executive director with MRCI.

Minority Recovery Collective Inc. works to promote holistic recovery in Black and brown communities through harm and stress reduction, and is holding a wellness check-in.

“We have to be the ones that we needed when we were young. If I needed that space, they more than likely need that space too. let me step in in this gap,” said Wesley.

The organization brings in professional, psychiatrist, psychologist, and peer support to offer a safe space for young people and others experiencing grief. Sharing the message that feelings don’t make you weak, but instead makes you stronger.

“I believe she was 16. I am 16. that is my age. Just thinking about I could’ve been there. I could’ve been hurt. Its a scary thought,” said Marcus Stovall, a member of MRCI.

Holifield and Stovall are MRCI Antidotes. The Antidotes is a collective of youth and young adults working to prevent substance use, promote mental health, and encourage positive coping skills through peer mentoring.

Holifield says while she’s ok, this tragedy has left it’s mark, and a fear she’ll need to work through to get past.

“I’m 18, and my next party could be my last just because of what happened,” said Holifield.