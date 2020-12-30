Program for students with disabilities adjusts to provide services in pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A program focused on helping people with disabilities says COVID-19 has forced them to revamp operations. And maintaining some aspect of socialization is important for most people, but maybe even more so for people who have disabilities.

Project SEARCH, part of Easterseals Crossroads, helps students who have disabilities with some of their educational needs and job ready skills. While the work they do has been limited because of COVID-19, coordinators said making sure participants maintain some social skills helps minimize chances of regression.

Certain misconceptions by others come with having a disability. Some people question others’ ability to adapt to new environments and routines.

But 19-year-old Jaylon Allen is one of the people in the program who — with a little help — are able to make the adjustments just about every day. Carmelita Allen-Spear is his mother.

“It’s been a challenge for him; he likes going in to do Project SEARCH. He’s able to interact. I don’t think he would be as successful if he did completely virtual,” Allen-Spear said.

Project SEARCH works with students with “significant disabilities” to provide education opportunities and job-readiness skills. In a typical year, they’d be doing most of the work in person, but with COVID-19 those in-person services are essentially cut in half.

“Every time that you have a child that is high functioning, special needs and they graduate into a different milestones, you know, the world becomes bigger and they become smaller,” she said.

That’s why Project SEARCH transitioned the program into a hybrid model. Half of the services are online but the other — maybe even more vital — services are in person.

In addition to the job-ready skills, they’ve put an added focus on the students’ mental health and well being.

“This year we had to get creative about how to make sure that our student interns were able to get that experience but also stay safe,” said Project SEARCH coordinator Kelly Johnson.

Coordinators said one of the worst things for participants learning to navigate the world is going at it alone. And for youth adults with disabilities who’ve lost the in-person experience of high school they’ve grown to know, the sudden limited interaction could cause problems.

“They have to make the world work for them, and I think that’s a lesson for other people to take note of that,” Johnson said.

One of the collaborating agencies with Project SEARCH is offering training for people wanting to provide support for people in their lives who have disabilities.

