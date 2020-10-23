ReStart With Art fundraiser aims to keep Indy creating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis keeps creating. But local artists will need your help to do it. The Arts Council of Indianapolis is hosting the (Re)Start With Art fundraiser. The goal is to raise funds to help local artists impacted by the pandemic.

In a typical year the event wouldn’t be virtual, but like so many things, it’s had to shift. It’s a reality many artists now face, with many missing out on in-person events and shows. The idea of becoming a starving or struggling artist has become all too real.

Art often reflects the culture of the city. And in Indianapolis that means a lot. The diversity of the city is just as diverse as the mediums of art leaving its mark. But that mark has slightly faded.

“This pandemic really hit people and we want to make sure that we’re giving back to the people that are still creating and innovating,” said Emmanuel Carter.

Carter is a central Indiana native, an actor, performer and artist, and this year’s emcee for the (Re)Start With Art event. This year’s fundraiser aims to raise $1 million for the Keep Indy Creating Relief Fund.

He credits his start with the Asante Children’s Theatre as the foundation for his success. And hopes this fund provides that for another artist.

The virtual event will include a variety of artistic mediums, including spoken word and poetry. Manon Voice is an Indy artist who has felt the pandemic’s impact firsthand.

“While there are still opportunities there that I’m very very grateful for. There have been a lot of pivots that have been challenging,” she said.

Despite that, the creative community has been resilient and it’s going to take the whole community to keep building on that.

“It is so important that we keep supporting the art culture here in our city because it is vital to the life of our city, the transformation of our city,” said Voice.