Muncie Fieldhouse repairs get go-ahead

by: Staff Reports

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One of the nation’s largest high school basketball venues is another step closer for emergency repairs. 

It comes nine months after a severe thunderstorm ripped a role in the Muncie Fieldhouse roof.

The Muncie School Board on Tuesday approved a contract for $580,000 in repairs.

The money will be used to fix the 90-year-old building’s roof, the roofline parapet wall that fell over, a fire service line and possibly some seating. Crews will also clean about 7,000 bricks and replace limestone.

Officials said repairs are set to start immediately. 

