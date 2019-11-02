Airbnb bans ‘party houses’ after Halloween shooting

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook. (Ray Chavez/East Bay Times via AP)

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Airbnb’s CEO says the company is banning “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Halloween party held at an Airbnb rental home in California.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Brian Chesky said the San Francisco-based company is expanding manual screening of “high risk” reservations. He also said the company is forming a party house rapid response team.

Chesky said the company will remove guests who fail to comply.

Five people were killed after a Thursday night shooting in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda. According to people with knowledge of the transaction, the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it for family members who needed to escape smoky air from wildfires.

Chesky tweeted that the company “must do better, and we will.”