Bob Kevoian, retired host of ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ announces cancer diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bob Kevoian, the former co-host of “The Bob & Tom Show,” has gastric cancer, he announced on Wednesday’s episode of the show.

Kevoian was diagnosed on Easter weekend. He started chemotherapy and radiation immediately, according to the site of a new podcast series he launched titled, “The Bob & Cancer Show.”

“Now I’ve taken on a new partner, who I did not choose,” Kevoian said on the first episode of the podcast. “This partner snuck up on me, shocking is what it is.”

Kevoian is well known for his radio personality. He worked as co-host of “The Bob & Tom Show” alongside Tom Griswold.

He retired from the show in 2015.

His new podcast series will document his cancer journey and feature conversations with his wife, Becky Kevoian, and best friend, Whit Grayson.

People can listen to “The Bob & Cancer Show” here.