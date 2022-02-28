National

Father flees with 2-year-old son after killing mother, injuring 10-year-old son

Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. and Caesen Gordon. (Photos Provided/Louisville Metro Police Department via Facebook)
by: Staff Reports
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WISH) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, have put out an Amber Alert for a missing boy who was abducted by his father.

Louisville police say Christopher Lee Gordon Sr., 32, shot and killed the mother of Caesen Gordon, 2, and then fled with the boy.

Police say her 10-year-old son was also shot in the hand and taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Quiet Way, a residential area southwest of state highways 61 and 1747, police say.

Police believe Gordon is in a maroon Ford F-150 truck with damage on the front end. They say Gordon is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police asked anyone who sees the father and son to call 911 immediately.

