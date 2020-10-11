Here’s what’s open and closed on Columbus Day

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walks past a Target Corp. store in New York, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Target is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 19. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CNN) — Every year on the second Monday of October, friend groups across America try to plan a three-day weekend only to be shot down by the person who doesn’t get the day off work.

That day is Columbus Day — a federal holiday that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the Americas in 1492.

The holiday has sparked controversy since the 1970s, with many people proposing to change the name of the annual holiday to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.” A growing number of cities, states and municipalities have done that.

However, this article is not going to get into that. We are simply here to tell you that, yes, Trader Joe’s will be open and no, the post office will not.

Note that even some of the businesses and organizations open may have varying hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. Call your local branch to confirm and remember that many of these businesses will require a mask upon entry.

Open

Most grocery stores

Starbucks

Target

Walmart

Zoos

National parks

Most restaurants

Most drug stores

Most malls and department stores are open but call your local stores to check beforehand.

FedEx and UPS will be open and operating with normal pickups and deliveries.

Closed

Anything government-operated, like the BMV and public libraries, is most likely going to be closed.

Most banks will be closed, although ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or get some cash.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and U.S. post offices are closed as well.

Some museums are open on Columbus Day, while others aren’t. Note that some may still be closed to due to the pandemic.

To confirm if your local favorite spots are open, call ahead to check if they’re open. Make sure to ask what precautions they are taking during the pandemic.

