Louisville police officer injured in traffic stop shooting

An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was in critical but stable condition Thursday after being shot during a traffic stop. (Provided Photo/LMPD via Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was in critical but stable condition Thursday after being shot during a traffic stop.

“Around 2:30 this morning, a 2nd Division officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street. A supporting officer responded as well. While conducting the traffic stop, shots were fired from a nearby home,” LMPD’s public information office said on X.

The 4000 block of Kentucky Street is in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. The area is just east of Interstate 264 about 8 miles from the Indiana-Kentucky border.

The officer was shot in the upper torso and rushed to a hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The second officer at the scene was not injured and “discharged his weapon” after shots were fired, police say.

“Our hostage negotiation team, SWAT, and other support are currently on scene at the house where the shots were fired at the officer,” LMPD said on X.

Police did not share the officer’s name but said he’s been with the department for a year and a half.

“We are thankful that he survived his injuries, and remain cautiously optimistic,” LMPD said.

The wounded officer is the second Louisville Metro Police Officer shot while on duty so far this year. Officer Nickolas Wilt was injured during a mass shooting at a downtown bank on April 10. Wilt is still recovering from his injuries.

People living near the home were ordered to stay inside. Others were told to avoid the area until officers gave the “all clear.”