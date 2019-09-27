Man films his own rescue after being trapped in car crushed under truck

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (CNN) — An amazing rescue in New York was caught on camera by the victim who was trapped in a car that was crushed under a semitruck.

Jelani Reyes-Craig captured his own brush with death after a crash left him pinned in his car under a truck on a Watervliet highway.

He says he was awake and alert through the whole ordeal.

“I remember everything,” said Reyes-Craig. “I remember hearing someone scream ‘Don’t go under that truck!’ and these two gentlemen didn’t care…they came after me.”

Rescuers worked quickly to get Reyes-Craig out, using Jaws of Life to cut him loose.

With nothing to do but wait, Reyes-Craig pulled out his phone and recorded the rescue.

He managed to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries, leaving responders stunned.

“He walks out of the car and he’s high-fiving us on the way to the hospital,” said one emergency responder. “Unbelievable. Unbelievable.”