Single-serve snack packs recalled over bacteria fears

(WISH) — Single-serve snack packs of cheese, boiled eggs and fruit sent to stores nationwide has been recalled over fears about bacterial contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Minnesota-based Reichel Foods Inc. recalled the snack packs “out of an abundance of caution.”

Pro2Snax to the Max products are sold in Walmart, Target, Kroger and other stores. Consumers can discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Reichel at (866) 372-2609, ext 233.

Two varieties containing the hard-boiled eggs are part of the recall.

The hard-boiled eggs in the packs may contain the bacteria listeria monocytogenes. It can cause serious and sometimes-fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Other people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The bacteria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.