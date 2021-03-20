Virtual visitors can control robot at Virginia art gallery

(CNN) – Old Dominion University in Virginia is still inventing its way around pandemic issues, especially at an art gallery.

It says visitors were down at the gallery due to virus fears. So, it added a robot to its staff for remote visits.

The robot’s name is Gordon and you can take turns controlling him, rolling him around the museum from your phone or computer.

Gordon let’s you take pictures, change the height and even ask questions.

