NBA All-Star Weekend ‘Tips-Off’ at Bicentennial Unity Plaza

The Tip-Off to welcome thousands for All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NBA All-Star Weekend starts Thursday night, with a special event to tip off the celebration.

The Tip-Off will greet thousands of people in town at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

According to Danny Lopez, the Pacers Sports and Entertainment vice president of external affairs, getting to this point started when Larry Bird delivered the city’s bid to host the 2021 All-Star Game driving in an IndyCar to the league’s New York City offices nearly seven years ago.

He says it’s finally time to see all that planning in action.

“Everybody’s ready. The league’s ready,” Lopez said. “All the staff here, the host committee, everybody who’s been involved is ready. “‘The Tip-off’ tonight is going to be fantastic. Lots of energy, lots of music … people are going to have a good time.”

Tickets to the free event quickly ran out after they were announced in early February.

The welcome party looks to hype up basketball fans with a setlist jam-packed with music and fireworks, including a surprise national musician.

Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings and Indy native Actor and Comedian Mike Epps will emcee the night in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.

Lopez says this event is the first of its kind.

“This is the kind of thing that we do just differently than other host cities,” Lopez said. “We’re excited about it. Lots of music …. then paying tribute to NBA legends, having Pacers legends here.”

Organizers are hoping to highlight lots of central Indiana’s culture and identity to start the weekend.

“Events like these are the intersection of fashion and culture and arts and culinary and sport,” Lopez said. “People that come for NBA All-Star are celebrating all of that… A lot of work has gone into making this a celebration, not just of the game of basketball, but also of all the arts and culture that we have on here in Indianapolis.”

Lopez encourages people to come downtown over the next few days to experience a once-in-a-generation event.

Gates for The Tip-Off open at 5 p.m., with it all starting at 6 p.m.