News

New programs to get HSE students out of classroom, provide hands-on learning

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Hamilton Southeastern School students will soon have the chance to get hands-on learning outside the classroom, with two new programs that start in September.

Through a partnership with the City of Fishers, HSE Schools is launching two additional teacher-in-residence programs at the Fishers AgriPark Farm and at the Fishers Maker Playground located inside Hub & Spoke.

“When the kids come out, they will be out here, ‘hey will get to walk the field, see it up close,”’ said Brooke Daniel, the teacher-in-residence at the AgriPark.

Photo of Brooke Daniel. (Courtesy HSE Schools)

She hopes all second-grade students at Hamilton Southeastern Schools will soon be enjoying hands-on learning outside. The Farm 2 Table program will focus on plant and animal adaptation, weather and erosion and the history of farming.

“It just really transforms them as learners. They become deeper thinkers. They question, they wonder. They start to see things a little bit different around them in all aspects of their life,” said Daniel.

The 33-acre farm is currently open to the public and starting in September, second grade students will enjoy the outdoor space too.

“Second grade will have three opportunities to be out here. We will do a program in the fall, in the winter and the spring, all focused around different science standards and be able to pull in reading and math. And we will be able to take those things they learned on the farm back to their classroom and apply it to what they are already doing,” said Daniel.

Students will pick produce in the fall and plant in the spring, as well as observe animals while learning about farming history.

“There are so many things and opportunities for kids to learn if we just give them the right environment,” said Daniel

Across town, building the right learning environment for fifth graders is easy at Hub & Spoke. The teacher-in-residence program will be held at the Fishers Maker Playground located inside Hub & Spoke. During the school year, students in fifth grade will spend time with resident teacher Jennifer Suskovich.

Photo of Jennifer Suskovich (Courtesy HSE Schools)

“The students will be able to check these tools out,” said Suskovich.

She will lead students in various hands-on projects in an effort to develop a better understanding of STEM. Groups of 60 students will come out for two days of STEM-focused, non-traditional learning and problem-solving skills.

“There is the woodwork shop, the metal shop, the CNC row and of course, we have some 3D printers on this side. So, people can come in, create, make things. So, we want to take that experience and bring it down to 10 and 11-year-olds,” said Suskovich.

The hope is to unlock creativity, reimagine what a classroom looks like and make Indiana students society’s next solution.

“I really want real-world problem solving going on here,” said Suskovich.

The city of Fishers is providing the space and equipment for these out-of-class experiences.